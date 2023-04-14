Waco may preemptively begin construction on new landfill as current site nears capacity, prompting backlash from opponents

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The pace of new trash entering the current Waco landfill off of Highway 84 has been picking up in recent years, with projections to reach capacity by July of 2025.

“We expect it to grow every year, but it has jumped significantly from 2020 to 2021, and then we saw another big increase in 2022,” Kody Petillo, the Solid Waste Director for the city of Waco, told KWTX.

Petillo says that jump is due primarily to the city’s recent growth and development.

“Waco’s just growing,” Petillo said. “There’s a lot of development, there’s a lot of commercial growth, and a lot of residential growth as well.”

As a solution, the city of Waco hopes to expand into two new sites – one transfer station, and a new landfill off of FM-939 in Axtell.

This hasn’t come without opposition, though.

From as early as 2016, Axtell residents have expressed concerns with a new landfill in their rural town.

“If you’re bringing hundreds and hundreds of commercial vehicles into a community that already has infrastructure issues, and mix that with teenage drivers and school buses, it’s a recipe for disaster,” JR Proctor, Axtell ISD’s superintendent and an outspoken opponent to the proposed new landfill, said.

Despite the backlash, the city of Waco approved a $316,000 contract to construct a transfer station to be built off of South University Parks drive last year.

Proctor says while helpful, the transfer station still doesn’t stop more trash from entering his community.

“The city of Waco came out here and bought over 1,000 acres of prime, wooded, creek area to put a landfill,” Proctor told KWTX. “And it does boggle the mind. Why is that a great location?”

Petillo says the new landfill site is still awaiting approval by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, or TCEQ.

“We’re currently in a contested case hearing, working through that with the state office of administrative hearings, and expect to have a permit probably in April of 2024,” Petillo said.

Proctor hopes, however, that the city finds a different home for its new landfill – one that’s within the city’s extra territorial jurisdiction (ETJ).

“I think the city of Waco puts their trash in their ETJ, so they can fully support the area around it,” Proctor said.

In the meantime, Petillo says he encourages everyone to recycle and divert waste as much as they can to help slow the uptick in trash collection.

