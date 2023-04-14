Advertise
Young mother found guilty of attempted murder for throwing newborn in dumpster

Alexis Avila has been found guilty of child abuse and attempted murder after throwing her newborn baby in a dumpster.(Hobbs Police Department)
By KCBD staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOVINGTON, N.M. (KCBD/Gray News) - Alexis Avila, a New Mexico mother who was accused of throwing her newborn child in a dumpster last year, has been found guilty.

KCBD reports that a jury came back with the guilty verdict Friday after more than two hours of deliberation.

They found Avila, now 19 years old, guilty of child abuse causing bodily harm and attempted first-degree murder.

On Thursday, jurors heard from Avila for the first time. During her testimony, she claimed she had no recollection of throwing her baby into the dumpster saying, “she had blacked out.”

The defense also called Avila’s psychologist to the stand who testified she diagnosed Avila with bipolar disorder. She stated the hormonal changes Avila was going through while pregnant could have amplified her underlying mood disorder.

Avila pleaded not guilty last year. Her baby was rescued from the dumpster and received medical treatment after the incident, authorities said.

The 19-year-old is scheduled to be sentenced on May 1. She faces up to 18 years in prison.

Copyright 2023 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

