Abbott firefighter killed after being struck by firetruck along I-35

ABBOTT, Texas (KWTX) - An Abbott volunteer firefighter was killed while providing ground guide services along I-35 around 8 p.m. on April 15.

Texas DPS officials say the firefighter was “backed into by the firetruck” near mile marker 359. The firefighter was then transported to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest in Waco, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to the Hill County Sheriff’s Office, the Abbott Fire Department was at the scene of what was believed to be a motor vehicle crash on IH35, just south of the new Main Street Market.

“As they arrived, it was determined that it was actually a stranded motorist and they opted to stay on scene to assist with traffic control until a wrecker arrived,” the sheriff’s office said.

As the firefighters were repositioning to provide better assistance, one of the fire fighters was struck by the fire truck.

“Immediately, life saving measures were started and additional emergency services were summoned to the scene,” the sheriff’s office said, “The firefighter was flown to Hillcrest Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.”

“Please join us as we grieve this tragic loss of a man who died in the service of strangers. Hill County was grateful for him and will not be the same without him,” the sheriff said.

