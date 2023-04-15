Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Athletes take on weekend of A6 Special Olympics Spring Games

Special Olympics Athlete excited after winning first place.
Special Olympics Athlete excited after winning first place.(Hope Merritt)
By Hope Merritt
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Athletes from across the state gathered on Saturday for this year’s A6 Special Olympic Spring Games.

Hundreds of people spent the day at College Station High School where participants competed in events like track and field, tennis, and cycling.

Weston Jordan is a 10-year-old athlete. This year was his second year to compete and his mom, Kelley, told KBTX its an event they look forward to each year.

“Weston got to start competing when he was eight,” said Kelley Jordan. “Even before he was eight, we got to come and volunteer to see how the day went. Today Weston did a couple of things. At track, he gets to run and also, do a softball throw.”

Weston won first place in his 50-meter run, but Kelley Jordan said it’s more than just a medal.

“More importantly, we did practices leading up to it and he gets to build his community. The special needs community is really special,” said Kelley Jordan. “Today, We get to celebrate their achievements, on and off the field. What’s great about today is we get to see friends we have in other cities, that also have special needs. So, we can celebrate a lot in one day.”

Bryan Police Lieutenant, Jason James, has been part of the Special Olympics for over two decades.

“I’ve been doing this for nearly 24 years,” said James. “Working these games, raising money at our ‘Tip A Cop’. Its taken me to the state level and I went to the national games. So, its really empowered my whole career to come out here and participate and see everybody.”

James said it’s all about furthering the goal of spreading inclusion throughout the Brazos Valley and beyond.

“You work the games as a law enforcement officer, as security for the games. But, then you start building friendships,” said James. “You see the same athletes over the years and the same parents that you get to know. So, you just keep coming out for them and to cheer them on. "

The Special Olympic Games are always looking for new volunteers for their events. Even though this year’s spring games are over, organizers recommend finding ways to get involved in the future.

For more information on the Special Olympics, click here.

Weston Jordan and his support system at the A6 Special Olympic Spring Games.
Weston Jordan and his support system at the A6 Special Olympic Spring Games.(Hope Merritt)

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family says Jeremy Stith was last seen May 8 in Morgan.
Authorities confirm remains found are those of missing Central Texas man
An investigation is underway to find out how a 7-foot alligator was found along the Sacramento...
7-foot alligator found along river leads to investigation in Northern California
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media
police sirens generic photo
U-turn attempt leaves two dead in Waco crash
Drive-by shooting at Top Secret Tattoo shop in Waco
Waco tattoo shop wrongfully targeted in drive-by that left two injured

Latest News

A cross on a leather necklace sits atop a cross that is planted in front of the West, Texas...
A decade ago: 15 killed, more than a hundred homes destroyed by explosion at West fertilizer plant
Kerry O’Brien, Frank O’Brien and William Gross were aboard the sailing vessel “Ocean Bound,” a...
3 American sailors missing off coast of Mexico
Tracey Wardley, 19
Sheriff: Teen turned in to authorities by father after shooting, killing mother
An Abbott volunteer firefighter was killed while providing ground guide services along I-35...
Abbott firefighter killed on duty
Nearly a decade later, community leaders in this small Central Texas community are modestly...
City of West honors the fallen 10 years after fertilizer plant explosion