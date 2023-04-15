Five finalists named as contender for next police chief in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The city of Killeen is one step closer to naming a new police chief.

The five finalists have had a rigorous few days, meeting face-to-face with city leaders and community members for hours long interviews.

The finalists have come from near and far vying for the spot as police chief. Friday was a full day of interviews, followed by a meet and greet with the finalists.

Those finalists are:

Pedro Lopez, who came from Houston where he has served with the school district’s police department.

“I have strong connections with Fort Hood because I am also a retired military veteran,” Lopez says to a room full of community members.

Keith Humphrey, the only candidate cross state lines for the opportunity, he comes from Little Rock, Arkansas.

“I retired in 2022, but I have a hunger and passion for this profession,” Humphrey explains.

Chris Vallejo came to Killeen from just up the interstate in Austin.

“I want to help solve problems with Killeen,” Vallejo says.

Alex Gearhart, who didn’t have to travel far as he is already familiar with the city and the department.

“I’m one of two current assistant police chiefs here in Killeen. I’ve got 29 years here in a city that I have invested 29 years out of life with this department,” Gearhart says.

And last but not least is Tom Whitten, who has been serving in West Texas for the last decade.

“I think El Paso, Texas having Fort Bliss and the reciprocal relationship that we have with Fort Bliss is very similar to the situation here in Killeen with Fort Hood,” Whitten explains.

Each candidate did an hour long interview with a panel of eight city leaders and members.

Community advocate Mellisa Brown was there for the entire process and says it was important that she take the time to come here because the chosen candidate will be representing her home.

“We want to make sure that everyone is working together cohesively, the only way for us to do that is to come out and get to know these candidates and then give feedback to your council members on who you think they should select,” Brown says.

These five candidates applied to take the spot of long-time police chief Charles Kimble who announced his retirement at the end of 2022. In January of 2023, he assumed the role of interim police chief.

However, that is a 12-week contract that is set to expire in the next month.

