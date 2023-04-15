‘Pinwheels for Prevention’ campaign raising funds for Advocacy Center for Crime Victims

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An annual effort is underway to raise money and awareness for the Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children through “Pinwheels for Prevention,” an annual campaign that coincides with Child Abuse Prevention Month in April.

The nonprofit is selling pinwheels for individuals and businesses to put in their yards.

“What our research showed, and what our experiences since then have reinforced, is that people respond positively to pinwheels, which represent childlike whimsy and lightheartedness, and our vision for a world where all children grow up happy, healthy, and prepared to succeed in supportive families and communities,” the Advocacy Center said.

Alison Sorley, a development specialist at the center, is helping spread the word about the pinwheels.

“We want to remind people that all children deserve great childhoods,” Sorley said, adding a small donation can make a big difference.

“It’s a $20 donation for your yard and $5 for your small planter,” Sorely said.

According to the Advocacy Center’s website, in the past year alone, the center conducted nearly 90 forensic medical examinations and close to 600 forensic interviews.

There were also nearly 700 responses to the 24/7 crisis hotline and, of those calls, 210 resulted in advocates going to Waco hospitals, which led to 159 forensic medical examinations.

The center also provided counseling and programs. Sorley said buying a pinwheel will help kids across Central Texas.

“This benefits children in six Central Texas counties,” Sorely said.

Lori McCarter, the director of advancement, said the pinwheels are available for purchase at area banks as well as the nonprofit’s location.

“You can go to any location located at The First National Bank of Central Texas located in Waco, Woodway, China Spring, Hillsboro and Mart. You can also come to the Advocacy Center,” McCarter said.

The Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children is located at 3312 Hillcrest Drive in Waco.

This year, the group is offering handheld pinwheels for $3, planters for $5, and yard pinwheels for $20.

T-shirts are also available to purchase. The campaign has raised more than $15,000 in years past.

