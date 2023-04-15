Stunning end to the weekend

You can’t really tell yet… But a cold front has been working its way through Central Texas today. Temperatures this afternoon soared into the mid 80s to around 90° ahead of the front. Once the front moves in - You’ll notice the wind shift. Gusty north winds will hang around into the overnight hours before calming down some for Sunday. Temperatures will drop back into the mid 70s to low 80s behind the front this afternoon and evening. Most in Central Texas will escape rain and storm chances with this front. Until sunset, we’ll monitor our southeastern and eastern counties for the chance for a pop up storm to develop along the frontal boundary. If a storm develops - It could produce gusty winds and large hail. The chill with this front moves in overnight. Temperatures waking up Sunday will be in the mid 40s to low 50s. Drier air will also move in behind the front which will kick out the mugginess we had Saturday. Sunday is going to be absolutely beautiful with sunshine and a breeze out of the north expected all day long. Highs Sunday will be back into the low to mid 70s. You’ll definitely want to get outside Sunday to soak in the perfect spring day!

The upcoming work week looks to feature some crazy temperature swings, strong south winds, and even some rain chances mixed in. Beautiful spring-style weather continues for Monday. The morning will be a little chilly heading back to work and school. We’ll start the day into the upper 40s and low 50s. For the afternoon, temperatures will be warming up a little, with highs near 80°. Winds will be picking up out of the south on Monday and will stay pretty gusty throughout the work week. The dryline and some upper-air disturbances will be moving in throughout the week. Areas behind the dryline will have to watch out for an increased risk in fire danger, but those ahead of the dryline will have to keep an eye out on rain and storm chances throughout the week until a cold front moves in just before the weekend arrives.

Our first chance for rain/storms arrives on Tuesday. Clouds will be increasing, which may help keep our temperatures into the mid to upper 70s for the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms may be possible late in the day. On Wednesday, Gulf moisture will continue to soar into Central Texas. That moisture looks to keep our area with a chance for showers and storms as the dryline approaches from the west. We can expect the same scenario for Thursday too. Temperatures for Wednesday look to be back into the low 80s, but an even bigger warm up looks to be possible for Thursday as a cold front approaches from the north. Some forecast models have us closer to 90° for Thursday afternoon. The front looks to move in sometime on Friday. This may put an end to our rain chances and bring back cooler air for the weekend thanks to breezy north winds. Forecast models bring another disturbance in Central Texas late next weekend into the following week which may lead to more rain chances. There are a lot of uncertainties regarding rain chances, totals, and when it clears out. We will also have to keep a close eye out of severe storm potential this week too. It is April, which is heading into the heart of our severe weather season! Stay up to date with the forecast this upcoming week.

