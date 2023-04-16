3 American sailors missing off coast of Mexico

Advertise
Kerry O'Brien, Frank O'Brien and William Gross were aboard the sailing vessel "Ocean Bound," a 44-foot La Fitte that left Mazatlán en route to San Diego
By CBS STAFF
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAZATLÀN, Mexico (CBS NEWS) - The U.S. Coast Guard and the Mexican Navy are searching for three American sailors who were last heard from on April 4 near Mazatlán, Mexico.

Kerry O’Brien, Frank O’Brien and William Gross were aboard the sailing vessel “Ocean Bound,” a 44-foot La Fitte that left Mazatlán en route to San Diego, according to a news release Friday from the U.S. Coast Guard. The sailors planned to stop in Cabo San Lucas on April 6 for provisions and then report in before continuing on to San Diego.

But there has been no record of them arriving in Cabo San Lucas or a report in regarding their location, according to the release.

On Saturday, the U.S. Coast Guard’s Northern California division posted information and photos regarding the missing trio and their vessel.

“Search and rescue coordinators contacted marinas throughout Baja, Mexico, with negative sightings of the vessel,” according to the U.S. Coast Guard’s release. “Urgent marine broadcasts have been issued over VHF radio requesting all mariners to keep a look out for the missing persons and the vessel.”

Anyone with information should call the U.S. Coast Guard search and rescue coordination center at (510) 437-3701.

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

