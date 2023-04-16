Advertise
Baylor student spins to win on Wheel of Fortune’s Spring Break episode, airing in early April

Baylor senior Madeline Ahrens put her puzzle-solving skills to the test, winning over $18,000 on the popular game show
By Chantel Ropp
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor University senior Madeline Ahrens says she’s been a long-time fan of Wheel of Fortune, so when she was home for Thanksgiving break watching the show with her family, she decided to apply.

She sent in an application for the Spring Break episode, which features only college students as contestants.

“I always watched Wheel of Fortune and it was my favorite show when I was like, 10 years old,” Ahrens, a health sciences major, told KWTX. “I was like solving puzzles watching it, so I was like I’m gonna try and just go for it. I think it’d be fun.”

Ahrens says the casting team reached out to her for a round of interviews that included a personality test as well as testing her puzzle-solving skills.

“They were checking to see, ‘are you bubbly, are you gonna be fun on tv?’” Ahrens said of the interview process.

Once the Baylor student was officially chosen as a finalist, she was filming in Los Angeles just two weeks later.

“It was just crazy,” Ahrens said. “I was like I can’t believe I’m here spinning the wheel, I’ve watched it on TV for so many years, so it was, it was a crazy experience and super fun.”

On the day of filming, Ahrens invited four guests on set, which included two Baylor friends, as well as her aunt and mother, to cheer her on as she took the stage with Pat and Vana.

Ahrens said the spinning part took some getting used to, given that the wheel was “a whole lot heavier” than she’d expected, but she quickly got the hang of it and her winnings started to grow.

Meanwhile back home, the rest of her loved ones had watch parties earlier this month when the episode finally aired on April 4th, 2022.

After solving multiple puzzles, Ahrens quite literally was spinning to win, ultimately taking home over $18,000.

It wasn’t the top prize of the episode but she says just being on the show was the real prize.

“It was pretty surreal because I’d never done anything like that before,” Ahrens told KWTX. “You can only be on Wheel once so that was a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

