Baylor’s Scott Drew inducted into Texas Sports Hall of Fame

By Chad Vautherine
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 12:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - On Saturday, the Texas Sports Hall of Fame inducted their class of 2023, which included a list of very powerful sports figures including Adrian Peterson, Michael Strahan, José Cruz, and of course, Baylor’s Scott Drew.

“Coaches are the beneficiaries of everybody’s hard work,” said Drew. “If it wasn’t for the community, administration, the fans, and most of all the players and assistant coaches to help make that all possible.”

Since Drew took over the program back in 2003, he has transformed the Baylor program from a bottom of the barrel team to a perennial powerhouse. Many give Drew all of the credit, but he gives all of his credit to his faith.

“You don’t win every game,” said Drew. “But definitely I felt led to be here and He’s had a great plan for us. My family grew up as a praying family. You pray about everything and whenever God says go, you go.”

A sporting card collection of the inductees presented at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame...
A sporting card collection of the inductees presented at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame induction on Saturday, April 15, 2023.(Chad Vautherine)

He’s just one of two Texas coaches to win both a conference championship and a national championship in the same year, after doing so in 2021. Even though he’s already in the hall, coach says he has a lot more he wants to accomplish.

“Texas has such great traditions, so many good student athletes. The fact that we’ve won only two basketball championships, hopefully that changes and we win a lot more in the future because the state deserves this.”

Alongside Drew, the Texas Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023 also included: Robert Brazile, José Cruz, Carlette Guidry-Falkquay, Priest Holmes, Adrian Peterson, Cynthia Potter and Michael Strahan.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

