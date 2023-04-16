Advertise
Officials: Man convicted in murder of girlfriend, kidnapping her 3-year-old son

Police said Dillion Brewster was convicted of killing 25-year-old Kameryn Recchia.
Police said Dillion Brewster was convicted of killing 25-year-old Kameryn Recchia.(Miami County Ohio Jail)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX/Gray News) - A Kentucky man was found guilty of murder in the death of a 25-year-old mother.

Officials said Dillon Brewster was convicted Friday in the 2022 murder of Kameryn Recchia. WXIX reports Recchia was Brewster’s girlfriend at the time.

On Oct. 20, 2022, police responded to a home in Kenton County around 11:30 p.m. for a well-being check.

Officers said they found Recchia suffering from a gunshot wound. She died at the scene.

Investigators said Brewster was found in Ohio in Recchia’s car. They said he also had Recchia’s young son with him along with Recchia’s property.

Authorities said the 3-year-old child was in the home when Recchia was shot and killed.

Officials said Brewster was also convicted on charges of kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

