Officials: Northgate high-rise is safe, engineers will continue to monitor cracks at pool

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Fire Department and city officials have declared a Northgate high-rise building safe after concerns were raised Sunday about damaged concrete near the pool area.

Just after 1 p.m. Sunday, the fire department was requested to respond to Aspire College Station at 711 University Drive near Nagle Street after someone reportedly shared a concern on social media about the condition of the student apartment complex.

Images sent to KBTX show buckled and cracked tiles near the pool that is located above the parking garage.

Several engineers, city officials, and firefighters inspected the building and deemed it to be structurally sound but authorities say it will continue to be monitored over the next several days.

Aspire has engineers that will continue to investigate what happened and city building inspectors will also be making daily visits over the coming days to receive updates, KBTX has confirmed.

The parking garage underneath the pool was temporarily closed as firefighters inspected the area, but it’s since reopened and there is no danger to residents, said CSFD Battalion Chief Josh Varner.

The pool area, however, will remain closed.

No residents have been evacuated.

Police were also on the scene assisting with traffic control but all roads are now back open.

The following statement was sent from the leasing office to residents:

“Earlier today the City of College Station Fire Department was called to Aspire College Station due to cracks found around the pool area. The Fire Department and building inspectors have inspected and confirmed there is NO structural threat to the pool or the integrity of the building. We understand how concerning a situation like this is and want our residents and parents to know that we are working to actively repair the pool and will keep the pool and deck area closed until this is fully resolved. We will continue to provide updates on a regular basis as they become available. Please reach out with any questions you may have, our on-site team and our corporate office is here to discuss any concerns that you may have. Thank you, Aspire College Station Management.”

