Warming up throughout the week with some rain chances sprinkled in too

A strong cold front moved in over the weekend and brought a rollercoaster of temperatures. Sunday’s weather was a 10 out of 10. Saturday’s highs were around 90° for many in Central Texas, but thanks to a cold front, cooler and drier air made a return for Sunday. Temperatures Sunday afternoon warmed into the low to mid 70s - Which is actually cooler than normal for this time of the year. Overnight, with clear skies and light winds in the forecast, we can expect a chilly commute into work and school Monday morning with temperatures down into the mid 40s to around 50°. Stronger south winds will be making a return throughout the day Monday. We could see wind gusts up to 25 to 30 mph for the afternoon. Those winds will allow our temperatures to warm up a few degrees from Sunday - But will still remain mild, climbing into the mid 70s to around 80°. Monday looks to be the only completely rain-free day this work week.

Gusty south winds continue for the week until a cold front arrives by Thursday/Friday. Those south winds will continue to pump in that higher humidity air throughout the work week. Those winds will also allow our temperatures to gradually warm up throughout the work week. Morning temperatures are back into the upper 50s Tuesday morning with afternoon highs in the upper 70s. Wednesday and Thursday morning start out in the 60s. Temperatures reach back into the 80s Wednesday afternoon and climb closer to 90° for Thursday. There are some differences in our forecast models regarding the timing of the cold front. We should see temperatures drop back down into the low 80s Friday afternoon, but as a reinforcing push of cool air arrives late Friday into Saturday, we’re expecting a major cool down for the weekend. Temperatures for Saturday and Sunday look to stay into the 60s and low 70s.

Throughout the work week, shower and thunderstorm chances remain in the forecast thanks to a dryline moving in from the west each day - Tuesday through Thursday. Sadly, not everyone will pick up rain throughout the work week. Coverage looks to be scattered and only around 30 to 40%. Right now, the overall severe weather threat looks low for Central Texas, but something we’re monitoring closely for the week. If strong storms develop, large hail and gusty winds would be the concerns. As a cold front dives into Texas late Thursday into Friday - We may see additional showers and storms move through as the front passes by. We should see rain come to an end behind the front as drier air moves in, but some of our forecast models show additional disturbances moving in throughout the following week, which may mean more rain for Central Texas. It’s still a bit early to nail down specifics for next weekend and the following week’s rain chances, but we do know for this week that you’ll probably want to keep that umbrella close by just in case a shower or storm develops near you.

