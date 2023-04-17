Advertise
Baylor’s Flagler declares for NBA draft

Adam Flagler
Adam Flagler(Baylor MBB)
By Darby Brown
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor guard Adam Flagler is entering the 2023 NBA draft.

Flagler posted a statement on his Instagram on Monday.

He made his mark at Baylor becoming the program’s all-time scoring leader in the NCAA Tournament. Flagler is also third on Baylor’s all-time scoring list and ninth in program history for three-pointers made.

Flagler wrote in part “I truly can’t thank the Baylor family enough for welcoming me with open arms and supporting my teammates and I. It has been a true honor to wear Baylor across my chest and represent the school and Waco community the best way I know how.”

