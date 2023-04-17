Central Texas couple Madi and Philip attend Midway High prom a second year in a row

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas high school couple, one with autism and the other with Down Syndrome, attended the Midway High School prom together over the weekend, and both say it was a night they’ll never forget.

Philip Auchard, 19, held hands with Madi Potts, 17, as they walked the red carpet to the entrance of prom Saturday night to the cheers of families and peers.

“Madi! Yay!” the crowd could be heard yelling.

The couple was followed by Madi’s best friends, fellow Midway students Krissa Scott and Shelby Tindell, both of whom have Down syndrome. Krissa and Shelby rode with Madi and Philip for the big night in a rented Cadillac Escalade.

Madi’s mom, Julie, said Philip did not mind. “Madi’s two best friends Krissa and Shelby met us at the house, and then the three of the girls went to pick up Philip. Philip didn’t seem to mind escorting these three gorgeous girls for the evening,” Julie said.

Madi, Phillip and Madi’s friends first stopped at Cameron Park to take pictures. They then headed to one of their favorite restaurants for dinner, Bubba’s 33, which has been a longtime supporter of local kids with disabilities.

Midway PTA put on the prom, and had the red carpet grand entrance for the students.

Madi said she enjoyed waving to the crowd “like a princess.”

Once inside, Madi danced and sang the entire night away.

Philip is a bit more reserved, but Julie said he enjoys doing anything that makes Madi happy.

“The kids danced the night away and had a lot of fun. While Philip doesn’t like to dance much, he enjoyed watching Madi have fun and being surrounding by his friends,” Julie said. “He’ll do just about anything to be with his girlfriend.”

Philip went home following the prom while Madi, Krissa and Shelby changed clothes, and attended the school sponsored after-prom at the Main Event in Waco where they bowled, played games and ate pizza.

Madi didn’t get home, and in bed, until 3:45 a.m. Sunday morning, but her mom says it was worth every bit of the tiredness.

“She got out of bed Sunday around 11 a.m. just happy and giddy to go through all the pictures and videos from the night before,” Julie said.

“She’s already making plans for her next prom which will be her senior year.”

This year was the second prom Madi attended with Philip as her date.

