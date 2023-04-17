Advertise
East Texas woman jailed for alleged murder of child

A woman was arrested on Friday afternoon in connection with the death of a child.
By Stephanie Frazier
Apr. 17, 2023
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A woman was arrested on Friday afternoon in connection with the death of a child.

According to Nacogdoches County Jail records, Hanna Ruth Moses, 33, was arrested by Nacogdoches police. She was booked into the county jail and charged with capital murder of a person under ten years of age.

We have reached out to law enforcement for more information.

