‘Everything we had was destroyed’: West residents reflect on destructive explosion that leveled fertilizer plant, more than a hundred homes

WEST, Texas (KWTX) - It’s a powerful and devastating blast residents in this small central Texas community can still hear today.

“I had been to Korea. I’ve heard some loud blasts, but I have never heard a blast that loud,” said Willie Zahirniak, a resident of West.

Fifteen people, including 12 first responders, were killed, 120 homes and a nursing home were destroyed, and hundreds more homes, schools and businesses were badly damaged in the April 17, 2013, blast.

Willie Zahirniak lived right down the road from the explosion.

A decade later, the memories flood back to neighbors as they meet for their routine cup of coffee at Slovacek’s.

“Everything we had in our house was destroyed,” said Beulah Zahirniak.

Surrounded by friends, Willie Zahirniak remembers it like it was yesterday. “It looked like a war zone,” he said.

The scene of the aftermath is still vivid in his mind. “You had high patrols with their lights on. You had all the law enforcements around. You had helicopters up in the air,” Willie Zahirniak said.

FILE - In this April 18, 2013, file photo, firefighters conduct search and rescue of an apartment destroyed by an explosion at the the West Fertilizer Co. in West, Texas. The Texas company that operated the fertilizer plant where a thunderous explosion in April killed 15 people is facing $118,300 in fines for two dozen serious safety violations, including a failure to have an emergency response plan, federal officials said Thursday, Oct. 10, 2013. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File) (LM Otero | AP)

Robert Payne was working as a volunteer firefighter at the time. He went to the scene to help put out the massive fire, but does not remember what happened after that.

“They tell me that I was the closest to the explosion to actually survive the explosion I was knocked out and I don’t remember it at all and I don’t remember the aftermath at all,” said Payne, a West firefighter.

To some, the 15 lives lost that day are just a number, but to the West community, they were neighbors, friends, family, and heroes.

They remember Buck Uptmore, who was trying to save animals from the fire. “We just got through working on my fence at my house, on our place. And anyway, we laughed and talked and everything. That’s the last time, I spoke to him,” said Dudley Allen, a Leroy resident.

FILE - In this April 25, 2013 file photo, an honor guard stands in front of caskets prior to a memorial service in Waco, Texas for first responders who died in a April 17 fertilizer plant explosion in West, Texas. Four weeks later, investigators have yet to announce what prompted the fire and touched off the massive explosion that killed 14 people. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File) (Eric Gay | AP)

Even today, the community is mourning the tragic death of one of the first responders who survived the explosion. “We lost one of our best buddies out here,” said Beulah Zahirniak.

Volunteer firefighter, Eddie Hykel, was usually sitting around the table with them at Slovacek’s. He survived the explosion, but just died in the line of duty.

His passing reopened old wounds. “All that all that together is coming back,” said Beulah Zahirniak.

But with it, the good memories are back, too. The traumatic event once again united the small community. “That’s what this town is all about. If anybody’s in trouble, we’ll be there to help them,” said Beulah Zahirniak.

It took a village to get the town to where it is today.

“We have got new businesses here now. We have a McDonald’s and a Starbucks, which is a big thing for us, so I think the council we have now is working on new streets, new businesses in town, and just taking care of things with the money they have,” said Stevie Vanek, a former West Volunteer Firefighter and former West mayor pro-tem.

“It’s different in a good way,” Vanek said.

