Funeral service announced for fallen Abbott volunteer firefighter Horace Daniel Wright

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A funeral service for Horace Daniel “Dan” Wright, 71, a fallen Central Texas firefighter, has been scheduled for 11 a.m. on Friday, April 21, at the Lake Shore Funeral Home Chapel at 5201 Steinbeck Bend Drive in Waco.

Wright, know affectionately as the “Pop” of Abbott, tragically died on Friday, April 14, 2023 as a result of injuries he sustained while serving as a volunteer firefighter with the Abbott Volunteer Fire Department.

Texas DPS officials said Wright was “backed into by the firetruck” near mile marker 359 along I-35, and was transported to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest in Waco, where he was later pronounced dead.

The Hill County Sheriff’s Office said the Abbott Fire Department was at the scene of what was believed to be a motor vehicle crash on I-35, just south of the new Main Street Market. “As they arrived, it was determined that it was actually a stranded motorist and they opted to stay on scene to assist with traffic control until a wrecker arrived,” the sheriff’s office said.

As the firefighters were repositioning to provide better assistance, one of the fire fighters was struck by the fire truck.

OBITUARY COURTESY OF LAKESHORE FUNERAL HOME:

Dan was born October 14, 1951 in Falfurrias, Texas. He was the first of five siblings born to Horace and Betty Wright.

Dan retired from Holt Cat in December of 2021 after 45 years of service. He bought his little ranch in Abbott and promptly decided to join the volunteer fire department. He loved serving others in any way he could. He truly had a servant’s heart. He also enjoyed gardening, hunting, and fishing, but his greatest pastime was watching his grandchildren in their activities.

Dan never met a stranger and left an impression on everyone he met. He had an infectious smile that everyone loved. Dan loved the Lord with all his heart and his family was his world. All he ever wanted in life was for everyone to be happy. Heaven truly gained an angel April 14, 2023, and “I am certain that if anything is left lying around on the streets of gold it wouldn’t be left for long, Pop’s got it!”

Dan will be missed by so many but we can rejoice in knowing we will meet again.

He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law; and two nephews.

Dan is survived by his wife of 48 years, Susan of Abbott; son, Brent Wright and wife Lisa, along with grandchildren, Aiden, Carson, and Brooke, all of Frisco; mother-in-law, Barbara Smith of Valley Mills; sisters, Anne and Tommy Doran of Georgetown, and Teresa and Rocky Ryan of Corpus Christi; brothers, Wayne and Diane Wright of Ft. Worth, and Paul and D wright of Midland; and many nieces, nephews, sisters-in-laws and brothers-in-laws.

In lieu of Flowers, memorial contributions should be made to Abbott Volunteer Fire Department or Texas Line of Duty Death Task Force.

