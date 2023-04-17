Georgia man arrested in car dealership murder after being arrested while playing golf in Texas

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A local mother is another step closer to closure after another arrest is made in her daughter’s murder.

Stoney Williams, the man accused of hiring a hitman to kill his ex-girlfriend, is now behind bars. Police arrested Williams on Friday, April 14 in Pasadena, Texas, just outside of Houston while he was playing golf.

In December 2022, Courtney Owens stopped by her Royal Court Motors dealership in Snellville to finish some work when a masked man walked in and shot her. Police said the shooter was Wesley Vickers. He was charged with her murder; however, the man police believe hired Vickers to kill Owens is Stoney Williams.

Atlanta News First spoke to Courtney’s mom in January, who is dealing with unimaginable pain. She said her daughter was just doing her job when she was gunned down at the business that she had built from the ground up.

“I loved my daughter and a part of me is gone. I miss her every day. She was a great impact on society and I’m her next of kin, and she had a 12-year-old son, and you know, he’s without a mother,” said Andrea Owens, the victim’s mother.

Andrea Owens said Williams co-owned the car dealership with her daughter.

Williams is charged with malice murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault. He is currently in the Harris County Jail in Houston where he awaits extradition to Gwinnett County.

ORIGINAL STORY:

