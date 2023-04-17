Killeen-area event aims to reduce violence through positive role models

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Just over a week ago on April 8, the City of Killeen saw its first murder of 2023: an 18-year-old. Now a nonprofit called Brotherhood is working to show area-kids that there are other paths than violence.

On Sunday the organization hosted its first Youth Leadership Camp at the Harker Heights Events Center where kids could get a glimpse of those other paths firsthand.

”Kids are visual learners, so if they see you doing one thing, they’ll want to do it,” organizer Breeon Price said.

The kids met with local professionals, including authors, models and accountants. The professionals each had their own booth to give a 10-minute presentation to the kids.

Once the presentation wrapped up, they received a raffle ticket for a chance to win a handful of prizes including a Playstation 5. Then the kids moved on to other booths.

”When you have a role model, chances are you have someone planting positive seeds,” Price said.

The goal was to plant positive seeds to change the cycle of violence in Killeen. The violence is something kids like 10-year-old Melik Johnson have seen firsthand.

”Other schools have fights in their schools,” he said. “Nobody wants to see that negative stuff.”

The professionals in attendance all came from the Killeen-area. They aim to shift the focus on fighting to achieving long-term goals one step at a time.

”I was just in the booth with a judge and he was telling me how to be successful in life,” Johnson said.

Others in attendance were excited to have a safe space to meet other kids their own age.

”When I come here I get to meet more people,” Christopher Robinson, 10, said.

Price said kids like Johnson and Robinson are even more at risk nowadays with the influence of social media.

”Social media as soon as you turn it on it’s just nudity, violence, explicit stuff,” Prices said. “So, we have to show them that you can be anything you want to be right here in your backyard.”

Organizers say they plan on hosting two or three more camps throughout the year to continue inspiring youth.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.