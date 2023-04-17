Advertise
Killeen Police searching for pickup truck involved in auto-pedestrian accident

Police lights graphic.
Police lights graphic.(MGN)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a pickup truck in connection to an auto-pedestrian accident Mar. 28.

Officers were dispatched at proximately 6:46 a.m. to the 3100 block of South Fort Hood Street, in reference to an auto-pedestrian crash where the victim was located in a ditch on the west side of the road.

The victim was transported to Scott and White with serious injuries but in stable condition, according to police.

“A witness advised they were traveling southbound in the inside lane of the 3000 Block of S Fort Hood Street when they observed a pickup truck traveling in the outside lane next to them,” said police.

The witness advised a man was crossing the street when the pickup truck struck the male and continued driving southbound, failing to stop and render aid to the victim.

The pickup truck is described to be silver in color with a possible suspension lift-kit, with large tires and wheels.  It may possibly have black tow style mirrors, window tint, and black door handles.

Anyone with information about this crash should call the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8830.  You may submit your tip anonymously to the Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS (8477).

