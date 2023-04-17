Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Law enforcement says no explosives detected after bomb threat called into state Capitol

The Texas Department of Public Safety did a sweep of Capitol grounds with K9 dogs, and found no explosive devices.
(Credit: Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune)
By Sneha Dey
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (TEXAS TRIBUNE) - The Texas Capitol was evacuated for at least two hours on Sunday evening because of a bomb threat.

An unknown person made a call to 911 and claimed they placed a pipe bomb in the state Capitol, according to an emergency alert from the Department of Public Safety. After a sweep of Capitol grounds, Austin police said the building was safe to return, and no explosive devices were found.

Austin Police Department notified DPS of the bomb threat at approximately 4 p.m.. DPS evacuated the building at approximately 5 p.m. and brought in troopers with K9 dogs to search the scene. The building was clear to return at 7:23 p.m.

The incident is under investigation by DPS. DPS and Austin Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Lawmakers were not convening on Sunday evening at the time the threat was called in.

Copyright 2023 TEXAS TRIBUNE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family says Jeremy Stith was last seen May 8 in Morgan.
Authorities confirm remains found are those of missing Central Texas man
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media
An investigation is underway to find out how a 7-foot alligator was found along the Sacramento...
7-foot alligator found along river leads to investigation in Northern California
police sirens generic photo
U-turn attempt leaves two dead in Waco crash
Drive-by shooting at Top Secret Tattoo shop in Waco
Waco tattoo shop wrongfully targeted in drive-by that left two injured

Latest News

A concrete truck is washed at a concrete batch plant.
Senator’s bill would fine Texans for multiple environmental complaints that don’t lead to enforcement
On Sunday the Youth Leadership Camp introduced kids to other paths besides violence.
Event introduces Killeen kids to positive role models
On Sunday the Youth Leadership Camp introduced kids to other paths besides violence.
Killeen-area event aims to reduce violence through positive role models
Baylor University senior Madeline Ahrens says she’s been a long-time fan of Wheel of Fortune,...
Baylor student spins to win on Wheel of Fortune’s Spring Break episode, airing in early April