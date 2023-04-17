Advertise
Leader of a non-profit search and rescue team’s bark for service is just as loud as her bite

This week’s Be Remarkable takes us out to Troy, where the leader of a non-profit search and rescue team's bark for service is just as loud as her bite.
By Pete Sousa
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Troy, Texas - This week's Be Remarkable takes us out to Troy, where the leader of a non-profit search and rescue team's bark for service is just as loud as her bite.

“You didn’t know we were coming?” Danny Daniel, Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers

“No that’s why I asked him - everybody always shows up when they get lost,” Crystal Fields, Be Remarkable Winner.

Crystal Fields has a knack for finding things that are lost - in fact she has a passion for it.

Through her non-profit Team Texas K9′s she serves as a light in the darkness, using her scent specific tracking dogs to find missing people or human remains.  The stark reality is either a rescue or closure for a desperate family.

‘We look for missing people all over the United States, we do it for free, we do it for law enforcement or the families. I’ve been searching for people for 15 years - running dogs we’ve been doing it for about 10,” Crystal Fields, Be Remarkable Winner.

Aside from giving most all her time to finding lost people for desperate families and law enforcement, she also trains dogs out on her property for four months out of each year.  Those dogs are either used by Crystal or law enforcement.

She earned her stripes with the Bell County Sheriff’s Posse, utilizing great resources set up by the county.

Now, in the non-profit space, she’s still found a way developed cast of four-legged all-stars to find the missing.

“I’ve got two ‘shepherds...a bloodhound...well now I’ve got a baby blood hound - so two bloodhounds and we have a blue healer - and all four of the dogs are certified land and water - and I’ve got one dog ‘Boogie’ she’s track trail and human remains,” Crystal Fields, Be Remarkable Winner.

And now, thanks to Danny Daniel and the folks at Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers - she’s got a generous donation to help her cause.

“As part of the Be Remarkable program - my law firm donates 500 dollars - to give to you to continue the work that you’re doing,” Danny Daniel, Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers.

“You all are great....thank you...it’s nice to be recognized thank you so much,” Crystal Fields, Be Remarkable Winner.

Team Texas K9′s is officially a 501c and you can donate on their Facebook page Team Texas K9s | Troy TX | Facebook.

If you know of a Remarkable person, nominate them at www.kwtx.com/BeRemarkable.

