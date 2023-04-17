Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Man accused of sexually assaulting Killeen girl “at least twice a week” since May 2022

Joseph Franklin Doodigian, 47, is charged with sexual assault of a child.
Joseph Franklin Doodigian, 47, is charged with sexual assault of a child.(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Joseph Franklin Doodigian, 47, is charged with sexual assault of a child and remains jailed at the Bell County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

On November 20, 2022, police officers were dispatched to a residence in Killeen to investigate a sexual assault report.

An investigation revealed that the victim, a 14 year-old girl, was “sexually assaulted by the suspect at least two times a week since May of 2022  at a residence in Killeen,” Ofelia Miramontez, a spokeswoman with the City of Killeen, confirmed to KWTX.

Detectives obtained a complaint and an arrest warrant for the suspect.

On April 14, 2023, the suspect was located by the U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force. 

No further information is available.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family says Jeremy Stith was last seen May 8 in Morgan.
Authorities confirm remains found are those of missing Central Texas man
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media
An investigation is underway to find out how a 7-foot alligator was found along the Sacramento...
7-foot alligator found along river leads to investigation in Northern California
police sirens generic photo
U-turn attempt leaves two dead in Waco crash
Drive-by shooting at Top Secret Tattoo shop in Waco
Waco tattoo shop wrongfully targeted in drive-by that left two injured

Latest News

Horace Daniel “Dan” Wright, 71, of Abbott, Texas.
Funeral service announced for fallen Abbott volunteer firefighter Horace Daniel Wright
Arp 220 lights up the night sky in this view from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope. Actually...
NASA releases image of 2 spiral galaxies merging in “enormous burst” 250 million light-years away
Cesar Jeremiah Burleson
Man charged after allegedly pointing gun at woman’s head in Temple
Robert James Mebane
Round Rock man charged after high-speed chase in stolen vehicle, Temple police say