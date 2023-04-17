Advertise
Man charged after allegedly pointing gun at woman’s head in Temple

Cesar Jeremiah Burleson
Cesar Jeremiah Burleson(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Cesar Jeremiah Burleson, 20, of Temple, was arrested after a woman told police he pointed a gun at her head during a fight, Nohely Mackowiak, a spokeswoman with the City of Temple, confirmed to KWTX.

It happened shortly after 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 16, in 1700 block of East Avenue I. Police officers were dispatched to the location to investigate a report of a fight involving weapons.

When officers arrived, they located a woman who said a man pointed a gun at her head. Police said a witness at the scene corroborated the victim’s claim.

The officers then observed the suspect, later identified as Burleson, leaving a nearby apartment unit through a back door.

Officers detained Burleson, and “the victim positively identified him as the male that had the gun,” police said.

Burleson was arrested and taken to the Bell County Jail. Online jail records do not yet show charges or a bond amount.

