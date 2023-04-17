Advertise
Round Rock man charged after high-speed chase in stolen vehicle, Temple police say

Robert James Mebane
Robert James Mebane(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Robert James Mebane, 20, of Round Rock, remained jailed on Monday at the Bell County Jail after he allegedly led police on a high-speed chase while driving a stolen vehicle, Nohely Mackowiak, a spokeswoman with the City of Temple, confirmed to KWTX.

The incident happened on April 15 at around 5:20 p.m. Temple Police Department officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of S. 31st Street after a vehicle was reported stolen.

The victim called police and said he parked his vehicle, left his keys in the ignition with the engine running, and the doors unlocked. Ten minutes later, the victim noticed his car was gone.

As the officers were heading to the location, a dispatch operator advised them the stolen vehicle “was seen traveling at a high rate of speed” in the 3500 block of SW HK Dodgen Loop.

The man driving the vehicle, later identified as Mebane, wrecked the stolen vehicle on the loop, police said.

The officers arrested Mebane after a brief foot pursuit. He was arrested and taken to the Bell County Jail.

Online jail records do not yet list the charges or the bond amount for Mebane.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

