Sept. 23 declared ‘Bruce Springsteen Day’ in New Jersey

The governor of New Jersey designated Sept. 23 as "Bruce Springsteen Day" in the state.
The governor of New Jersey designated Sept. 23 as "Bruce Springsteen Day" in the state.(Takahiro Kyono / CC BY 2.0)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
(Gray News) – The home state of iconic singer and songwriter Bruce Springsteen has immortalized him with a state holiday.

Phil Murphy, the governor of New Jersey, announced the decision to designate Sept. 23 as “Bruce Springsteen Day” on Twitter on Saturday.

“Bruce Springsteen will forever be remembered as the voice of the Garden State, signaling to the world that New Jerseyians were born to run,” Murphy said in the announcement.

Born Sept. 23, 1949, Bruce Springsteen has released 21 albums during his career, which has spanned over six decades so far.

Springsteen, also known as “The Boss,” is known for creating “heartland rock,” a type of rock music which combines mainstream rock with socially conscious lyrics written about working-class American life.

The singer and songwriter originally found mainstream success with his third album “Born to Run” in 1975 and has since gone on to become a cultural giant in the following decades, supported by his backing band, The E Street Band.

The governor said this upcoming Sept. 23 will be known as “Bruce Springsteen Day” for “creating the soundtrack to our glory days.”

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are on their 2023 tour, which started in North America before heading to Europe and finishing back in North America later in the year.

