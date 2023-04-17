Small, but daily, rain chances return starting tomorrow

We are about to see some changes to our nice, sunny weather as clouds start to take over. We have more clouds than sun in the forecast this week as humidity surges back in. If we are lucky, we might see a little rain out of the clouds this week. While they are there, daily rain chances are on the smaller side each day so rain totals aren’t expected to be impressive at this time. Tomorrow highs are in the 70s but after that, it’s back to highs in the 80s for the rest of the work week. This comes just before a cold front that gives us a cooler weekend!

Our best chance for rain looks to come for the second half of Thursday ahead of a cold front that moves through on Friday. There are some variables, but if we see strong storms it would be Thursday - so that’s a day to keep a watch on the weather. Rain will clear out this weekend but not before giving us one last shot for some showers on Friday.

Windy days are in the forecast this week - first it will be windy and warm for Wednesday, Thursday, and even Friday. Saturday and Sunday are cooler with winds out of the north and highs in the upper 60s/low 70s. Keep those umbrellas handy this week, just in case you’re lucky enough to see some rain.

