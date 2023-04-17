Advertise
Texas DPS investigating motorcycle fatal crash

By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Hutto man is dead following a crash in Milam County Saturday afternoon.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a vehicle crash at 4:00 p.m. Apr. 15 on US 79, 4.7 miles from Milano.

According to the investigating Trooper, a 2007 Kawasaki ZX-6 motorcycle crossed into the eastbound traffic lane and into the south bar ditch. The Kawasaki struck a concrete culvert and rolled several times.

Buster Scott Hanna, 46, was pronounced dead on the scene by Justice of the Peace Gary Northcott. The next of kin have been notified.

The crash investigation is still active and open.

