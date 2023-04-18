Central Texas professor discusses ways to have a better tax refund next year

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As the 2023 tax filing season comes to a close, Central Texans may notice some changes to their typical refunds, but a Baylor accounting professor said there are ways to increase that refund again.

Tim Thomasson, who is an accounting professor at Baylor, said tax refunds may be a lower for people this year. He said a main reason for this change is because there was not an economic stimulus payment to account for.

There have been economic stimulus payments since the onset of the pandemic, but there were not any in the 2022 tax year.

Thomasson also said the Child Tax Credit (ACTC) decreased by around $1,000, which could make a significant impact on larger households. Even though there were some changes this year as benefits from the pandemic decrease, he said lacking these two things may have made a smoother tax process.

“I think it’s been smoother this tax return preparation season because we weren’t having to account for the economic stimulus payments because there weren’t any, and the advanced child tax payments, however... since there weren’t those items, then that resulted in smaller refunds as well,” Thomasson said.

He said not to give up hope on the refund yet because there are ways to possibly increase your refund next year.

First of all, whether someone is a business owner or employee, he or she should be organized starting now.

“The more organized you are, and the sooner you come in to your tax preparer’s office, the more value I think that they can add,” he said.

For people who are self-employed, Thomasson recommends keeping logs and tracking all business-related expenses, especially gas and mileage.

Both people who are self-employed and employees can also choose ways to save for retirement that actually give people a tax benefit for now and in the future.

While the refund may look lower this year, Thomasson said that does not mean it is a bad thing for your finances.

“It’s not bad to have a lower refund because that means that you’re getting your money throughout the year, but, if you like that kind of forced savings and you want that pleasant surprise, I would say you can always go in and look at your withholding and have a little bit more withheld each paycheck,” he said. “That’ll give you a bigger deduction, bigger refund.”

If you have not filed your taxes yet, you might consider filing for an extension. He said not to rush through the process. This could move the deadline back for up to six months; however, people who file for an extension still have to pay their taxes.

