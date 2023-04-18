A decade ago: West saw huge support right after fertilizer plant explosion

WEST, Texas (KWTX) - Ten years after the explosion at the West Fertilizer Plant, the community of West is still thankful for the organizations that stepped in to help in the days and weeks after.

Ronnie Sykora still remembers growing up in his parents’ home just across from the West Fertilizer Plant.

”It was just across an open field,” he said. “We always saw the plant, we always knew it was there.”

On April 17, 2013 the explosion at the plant destroyed the home.

”The blast, it was just unbelievable,” Ronnie’s brother Ken Sykora recalled.

Ronnie and Ken said after seeing the 15 deaths and hundreds of homes destroyed, they knew they had to help. So, they started a donation drive at their business: the Ford Sykora Dealership.

”We became a center here at the dealership for accepting donated items,” Ronnie said.

The explosion took place on a Wednesday, and the following weekend, they also let the victims borrow their used cars.

”By Monday we had given out all of our cars so they could get to work and have some symbol of normalcy,” Ronnie said.

The City of West, including the brothers’ parents, has since rebuilt most of the homes that were destroyed.

”They built another one, not quite the same, but it was in the same spot,” Ken said.

Ronnie also serves as a deacon at the St. Mary’s Church of Assumption in West. He said, with his congregation, he has seen that there are still permanent scars left in the community.

”It took a long time, but in 10 years have we healed? Yes. Are there still some emotional scars? Are there any still scars from missing loved ones? Yes,” Ronnie said.

Ronnie also has a leadership role with the West Foundation, a nonprofit that formed after the explosion. In total, they raised over $3 million that went to around 100 families to help rebuild their homes.

