Defending himself in court, capital murder suspect tells prosecutors to “bring it”

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Testimony in the capital murder trial of Cedric Marks, a Bell County man charged in the murders if his ex-girlfriend and her friend, is underway in Bell County, and the defendant, who is representing himself, on Monday told jurors that prosecutors fabricated a “story” against him because he’s the “easiest person to point the finger to.”

Marks is named in capital murder indictments in the deaths of Jenna Scott, 28, and her friend, Michael Swearingin, 32, whose bodies were found on Jan. 15, 2019, in rural Okfusee County, Oklahoma. Marks was arrested on Jan. 8, 2019, in Kent County, Mich., on a Temple burglary warrant stemming from a break-in on Aug. 21, 2018, at Scott’s home.

Marks told jurors he’s all about the facts, and if there’s evidence to prove his guilt, “bring it,” he said in front of the prosecution.

The case is unusual because the two witnesses who testified on Monday were the victim’s mother, and they were cross examined by the man accused of murdering their loved ones.

Swearingin’s mother, Debrah Harrison, said she was the second person to get a phone call about a window alarm from her son’s home on January 4, 2019. She said her son installed a home security system, and bought a gun, because during Scott’s hearing for a permanent protective court order in 2018, Marks threatened her son.

The second witness, Karen Scott, said her daughter, Jenna, lived in fear. Scott said Marks would follow her, stalk her, would try to report her to the nursing board, and contact her University of Mary Hardin-Baylor’s professors and deans to the point where the school recommended her to drop out for her safety.

Marks asked Scott if there was any evidence other than what Jenna would tell her. He also asked if Scott was the type of mother that would report incidents, unexplained bruising, and stalking. And if that was the case, why weren’t there any reports?

Scott did get emotional during the trial, and explained she forgot some information about the situation because she was traumatized.

Tuesday, Scott will get back on the witness stand to answer further questions.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.