(KWTX) - In this week’s Degrees of Science we are talking with Dr. Nilesh Goswami, a Cardiologist at Baylor Scot & White Hillcrest Hospital in Waco. We talk with Dr. Goswami about the overall science of Cardiology, and take a more in-depth look at his specialty Interventional Cardiology.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.