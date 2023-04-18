Driver of Toyota 4Runner in critical condition after being ejected from vehicle

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A driver is in critical condition after being ejected from his vehicle after not wearing a seatbelt Monday morning.

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers responded at approximately 9:00 a.m. Apr. 17 to a crash on FM 933 near Virginia Road, north of Waco.

“For an unknown reason, a Toyota 4Runner traveling southbound struck the curb and left the roadway. The driver attempted to drive back onto the roadway, lost control, and overturned,” said DPS Sgt. Ryan Howard.

The driver was transported to Baylor Scott and White in Waco in critical condition.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

