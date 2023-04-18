Hewitt man accused of sexually abusing young relative

HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - A Hewitt man remains jailed after his arrest Tuesday on allegations he sexually abused a young family member in 2020.

Hewitt police arrested Sidney Michael Guzman Jr., 49, after an outcry from a juvenile female family member in November 2020 that Guzman touched her improperly on two occasions between March 2020 and November 2020.

Guzman remains in the McLennan County Jail under bonds totaling $40,000 on two counts of indecency with a child by contact, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

