Houston police arrest suspect accused of killing a woman in her apartment

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The police department arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of a woman.

The victim’s body was found at 1370 Afton Street at about 8:35 p.m. on April 9.

Prosecutors charged the suspect, Edwin Galdmez-Alas, 29, with murder, and tampering with evidence.

The victim is identified as Besy Ayaka-Barrientos, 39.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the victim, Barrientos, inside her apartment. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene as she had suffered from several gun-shot wounds. Authorities believe the shooting happened earlier in the day.

The suspect was arrested without any incident. Police have not provided a motive for the killing.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.