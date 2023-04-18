Houston police arrest suspect accused of killing a woman in her apartment
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The police department arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of a woman.
The victim’s body was found at 1370 Afton Street at about 8:35 p.m. on April 9.
Prosecutors charged the suspect, Edwin Galdmez-Alas, 29, with murder, and tampering with evidence.
The victim is identified as Besy Ayaka-Barrientos, 39.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found the victim, Barrientos, inside her apartment. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene as she had suffered from several gun-shot wounds. Authorities believe the shooting happened earlier in the day.
The suspect was arrested without any incident. Police have not provided a motive for the killing.
