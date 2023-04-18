Houston Police: Suspect shot mechanic shop employee after he was told to go to the shop next door

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect wanted in a shooting of a man at a mechanic shop at 8710 Richmond Avenue.

The shooting occurred around 1:10 p.m. on March 8.

In surveillance video released by police, the suspect is seen wearing a brown colored long-sleeve, button up shirt with black shorts. He is believed to be wearing a black ball cap with a durag under his cap, covering his dreadlocks.

HPD responded to the shooting at a mechanic shop, and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds to the leg and hand. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for his injuries. He was in stable condition and was later released that day.

An initial investigation indicated the suspect walked on the property and spoke to an employee about some work he needed done to his vehicle. The employee then referred him to another employee, the shooting victim, because the first employee did not speak English.

The second employee then referred the man to another body shop next door. The suspect left the shop, and returned to the original shop approximately 30 minutes later, entering from a back door. Police said he then proceeded to fire several rounds at the victim.

The suspect ran and drove off in a blue Lexus. Police said the first three letters in the vehicle’s license plate are RTX.

Authorities have not found a motive for this shooting.

Anyone with information in this case or on the identity of the wanted suspect is urged to contact the HDP Major Assaults and Family violence Division at 713-308-8800 or speak anonymously to crime stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

