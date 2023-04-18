‘I loved Frankie with all my heart’: Mother of slain Waco boy sentenced to 50 years in prison

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The mother of Baby Frankie Gonzales, who gave birth to her son in prison, and then wrapped his battered body in trash bags before throwing him in a trash bin in June 2020, was sentenced to 50 years in prison Thursday.

Laura Villalon, 38, who has been jailed 1,068 days, pleaded guilty to first degree felony injury to a child causing serious bodily injury or death in a plea agreement with the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office.

The plea agreement also included a deadly weapon finding, which means prison officials will have to give Villalon credit for serving at least 25 years in prison before she can seek parole. She will be given credit for the time she has already served in the McLennan County Jail.

After the plea agreement, 19th State District Judge Thomas West told Villalon, “I hope you have time to reflect on your heinous crime because mommies are supposed to protect their boys.”

Villalon did not appear in court Thursday, but entered her guilty plea remotely from the McLennan County Jail. Her attorneys, Russ Hunt, and Russ Hunt, Jr., also participated in the hearing remotely.

As part of the plea agreement, the DA’s office agreed to waive the capital murder charge against Villalon.

First Assistant District Attorney Ryan Calvert said that the 50 year sentence achieves the severe punishment that Villalon earned, while also eliminating the possibility of appeal.

“Justice demands that prosecutors only seek convictions on charges supported by evidence. The McLennan County District Attorney’s Office is committed to that ideal,” Calvert said.

Calvert also said he was grateful for the work of the Waco Police Department in the case, and said his office is “proud to partner with them to achieve justice for Frankie.”

Calvert said in a release that the capital murder charge required proof that Villalon intentionally, or knowingly, caused Frankie’s death. He said Villalon could not be convicted of capital murder unless the evidence proved, beyond a reasonable doubt, that she had he specific intent to kill Frankie.

An autopsy revealed that Frankie died of blunt force injuries, but did not suffer any skull fractures. The medical examiner found contusions to both sides of Frankie’s head, on his back, and on his thighs, legs and feet. Frankie also was found to have older injuries which he sustained weeks before he died.

When interviewed by detectives, Villalon initially blamed Frankie’s death on a fall caused by a 3-year-old sibling before later saying that she pushed Frankie, and he hit his head on a wall.

Villalon, who previously lost custody of six older children because of neglect and prolonged drug abuse, sparked a frantic search by police, family members and the community in June 2020 after she reported that 2-year-old Frankie disappeared during a family trip to Cameron Park.

She changed her story the next day and led police to Frankie’s body. It was found in a dumpster in a parking lot in the 3700 block of N 27th Street.

Villalon then confessed to pushing Frankie, resulting in the boy hitting his head against a wall. She said she placed his body in a closet after he lost consciousness, according to court records. She told police she dumped her son in a trash bin after wrapping his body in 12 trash bags.

Police arrested Lorenzo Gonzalez (left) in connection to the case of Frankie Gonzalez, a local toddler found dead in a dumpster. (Arrest Photo courtesy McLennan County)

Frankie’s father, Lorenzo Gonzales, was sentenced to two concurrent, 10-year prison terms in March after he pleaded guilty to abandoning a child and injury to a child. He also remains under an immigration detainer and is expected to be deported after he serves his prison term, court officials said.

Both Gonzales and Villalon since have relinquished their parental rights to both of Frankie’s sisters, although paternity test results last year revealed one of the girls was fathered by another man.

Before Frankie’s death, Gonzales had primary custody of the two girls and Frankie, who was born while Villalon was in prison. He promised Child Protective Services workers he would not leave the children alone with Villalon without authorized supervision, according to arrest affidavits. He has told police he thought Villalon was progressing in her fight against drug abuse, and therefore, he deemed it safe to leave them alone with her while he went to work.

In a statement released through her attorney, Villalon said she pleaded guilty as a party to the crime, but blamed the boy’s death on the father.

“I did not physically injure Frankie, Lorezo did. I am guilty as a party to Frankie’s injuries because I knew Lorenzo was hurting Frankie and I did nothing to stop it,” Villalon said in the statement, “By letting Lorenzo continue to hurt Frankie, I was aiding and encouraging him to continue to do it.”

Villalon further said she was afraid to report the boy’s father because he told her no one would believe her, and that she would lose her children because she would be the one going to prison.

“I would like to help other women like me find the courage to help themselves. By telling my story, I hope that something good can come out of this horrible situation,” Villalon said, “I loved Frankie with all my heart, but I believe Lorenzo controlled me. Since this happened, I have sought help and now want to share that help with other women who desperately need it.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.