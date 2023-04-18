Increasing chance for storms Thursday

The highest rainfall chances this week come on Thursday & brings with it a chance for some strong to severe storms too - it will be the day to keep an eye on the weather. Rain estimates are trending higher with some spots in Central Texas in on the possibility of seeing 1-3 inches of rain. Before then, we just continue to set the stage with increasing moisture, humidity, and warmth. Mid 60s greet us daybreak Wednesday and the afternoon warms into the low 80s with the return of some sunshine. We likely won’t see any rain Wednesday but a stray shower in the morning is possible.

Both Wednesday and Thursday will be in the lower to mid-80s with a cold front coming on Friday. The storms on Thursday will come before the cold front, in the afternoon and evening, with chances looking highest east of I-35. Storms are not expected overnight. Storms on Thursday could contain strong winds, hail, lightning, and heavy downpours. We could see a continuation of rain into Friday until the front passes, but the rain on Friday will be non-severe - just some good ol’ fashion rain (that we need!). Friday afternoon looks to be drier and windy.

After the front clears the area we are looking at a cooler, windy, and sunny weekend. Winds behind the front will be out of the north and rather strong - running in about 15 to 30 mph. Mornings will be a little chilly - dropping into the low 40s (maybe even some upper 30s) and afternoons only warm into the mid and upper 60s. Next week brings the temperatures back up and by Tuesday of next week we are back into the mid 80s. There’s some minor rain chances next week but nothing that says washout.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.