Jugging suspect steals over $900 at Central Texas Qwik Trip

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Bellmead Police Department is searching for the suspect involved in a bank jugging attempt at the Qwik Trip.

The victim cashed a check on Apr. 15 at the Bank of America in Waco and came to the Qwik Trip in Bellmead for gas before heading back home to Hillsboro

According to police, while the victim is inside the suspect who appeared to be following the victim and forced entry into the vehicle and steals the bank envelope, getting away with over $900.

The suspect is driving a newer model white Nissan Murano.

If anyone may recognize the suspect and knows them to drive that type of vehicle, contact (254) 799-0251.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.