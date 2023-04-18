Marlin ISD approves 4-day school week for 2023-24 school year

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Marlin ISD Board of Managers during its board meeting Monday night approved a four-day week for the 2023-24 school year, the school district announced.

“The district is utilizing a ‘Strong Start, Strong Finish’ framework for the calendar, where students will attend school every Friday in the months of August, January, and May. Students will also attend school on the first Friday of each month,” the district explained.

The district said the “innovative calendar” offers an array of benefits, including savings on operational cost and improved academic performance.

“For rural school districts, districts can more readily recruit and retain high-quality teachers and offset longer commute times,” the district said.

Marlin ISD said it is currently the only school district in the region to offer a “Commuter Incentive,” with up to $1,500 for eligible teachers who commute.

