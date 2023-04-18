Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Marlin ISD approves 4-day school week for 2023-24 school year

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Marlin ISD Board of Managers during its board meeting Monday night approved a four-day week for the 2023-24 school year, the school district announced.

“The district is utilizing a ‘Strong Start, Strong Finish’ framework for the calendar, where students will attend school every Friday in the months of August, January, and May. Students will also attend school on the first Friday of each month,” the district explained.

The district said the “innovative calendar” offers an array of benefits, including savings on operational cost and improved academic performance.

“For rural school districts, districts can more readily recruit and retain high-quality teachers and offset longer commute times,” the district said.

Marlin ISD said it is currently the only school district in the region to offer a “Commuter Incentive,” with up to $1,500 for eligible teachers who commute.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family says Jeremy Stith was last seen May 8 in Morgan.
Authorities confirm remains found are those of missing Central Texas man
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media
An investigation is underway to find out how a 7-foot alligator was found along the Sacramento...
7-foot alligator found along river leads to investigation in Northern California
Abbott Firefighter Howard "Dan" Wright
Abbott firefighter killed after being struck by firetruck along I-35
A McLennan County grand jury indicted Martin Santos DeLeon, 45, (right) and his twin, Matthew...
Waco twins who allegedly sold heroin, meth to undercover agent indicted as habitual criminals

Latest News

Sidney Michael Guzman Jr.
Hewitt man accused of sexually abusing young relative
File
One wounded, suspect at large after shooting near Temple College
Packages containing 163 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Del Rio Port of Entry.
U.S. Customs and Border officers seize $2.1 million in cocaine
Xavier Omarion Molina
Mexia police looking for young man who took relative’s gun without permission