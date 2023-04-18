Advertise
Massive fuel tanker explosion kills one on Texas highway

By Reuters
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (REUTERS) - One person was killed after an 18-wheeler fuel tanker overturned on a south Texas highway on Monday resulting in a massive blaze, local media reports said.

The fuel tanker overturned and burst into flames at around 7 p.m. Apr. 17 local media reported, quoting the Brownsville Police Department.

Emergency vehicles were immediately deployed to the scene. The fire was brought under control and roads reopened later on Monday evening, local media reported.

Eyewitness footage circulated on social media showed bystanders gathered and looking at the blaze from a safe distance.

The Texas Department of Public Safety have since opened an investigation into the incident, a police spokesperson said.

