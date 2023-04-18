Mexia man named in child sex assault indictment arrested on 30-year-old allegations

McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A 54-year-old Mexia man named in a 2018 sealed indictment from McLennan County was arrested Friday in Limestone County on 30-year-old allegations.

Pete Garcia was transferred to the McLennan County Jail on Monday after his arrest on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Garcia was indicted under seal in February 2018 because his case was sent to the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office as a grand jury referral, and Garcia was never arrested in the case.

The indictment was unsealed Tuesday after Garcia’s arrest on the grand jury indictment warrant.

The indictment alleges Garcia sexually assaulted a female child who was younger than 14 at the time of the alleged offenses, which the indictment alleges occurred in January 1993 and February 1993.

Garcia remains jailed under $250,000 bond. It was unclear Tuesday how Garcia has remained at-large for five years.

