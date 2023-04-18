Advertise
Mexia police looking for young man who took relative’s gun without permission

Xavier Omarion Molina
Xavier Omarion Molina(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) - The Mexia Police Department is asking the public for help locating Xavier Omarion Molina, 19, of Forrest Glade.

Police said Molina is believed to have left a relative’s residence in the 1100 block of E. Palestine in Mexia prior to 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 15.

Molina is suspected of taking a relative’s firearm from the residence without permission when he left.

“The Mexia Police Department would also like to make it clear that despite rumors on social media platforms, Molina is no longer a student at the Mexia Independent School District, and has made no threats towards the school district, it’s staff or student body,” police said.

Molina is 5′8″ tall and weighs approximately 147 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and is believed to be wearing a grey-hooded Nike sweatshirt, black pants, black socks, and black slides or sandals.

If anyone sees Molina or has any information of his whereabouts, citizens are encouraged to contact Mexia Police Detective David Bell at 254-717-5510, the Mexia Police Department at 254-562-4154, the Limestone County Communications Center at 254-729-4555, or dial 911.

