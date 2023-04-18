Mother of slain Waco boy to plead guilty after district attorney agreed to waive capital murder charge

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The mother of Baby Frankie Gonzales, who gave birth to her son in prison, and then reportedly wrapped his battered body in trash bags before throwing him in a trash bin in June 2020, is set to plead guilty May 4, her attorney and court officials confirmed Tuesday.

Laura Villalon, 38, who has been jailed 1,051 days, has agreed to plead guilty to an injury to a child charge with a deadly weapon finding in exchange for a recommendation from the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office that she be sentenced to 50 years in prison.

The deadly weapon finding means prison officials would have to give Villalon credit for serving at least 25 years in prison before she can seek parole.

Villalon, who remains under indictment for capital murder, has a tentative May 15 trial date. However, her attorney, Russ Hunt, said Tuesday the DA’s office has agreed to waive the capital murder charge and Villalon has agreed to accept the 50-year prison sentence.

“It’s an unfortunate situation and I’m sorry Frankie died,” Hunt said.

McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens declined comment Tuesday on Villalon’s plea deal, saying his office does not comment on pending cases.

“We will share our thoughts upon her guilty plea and waiver of appeal,” Tetens said.

Frankie’s father, Lorenzo Gonzales, was sentenced to two concurrent, 10-year prison terms in March after he pleaded guilty to abandoning a child and injury to a child. He also remains under an immigration detainer and is expected to be deported after he serves his prison term, court officials said.

Police arrested Lorenzo Gonzalez (left) in connection to the case of Frankie Gonzalez, a local toddler found dead in a dumpster. (Arrest Photo courtesy McLennan County)

Both Gonzales and Villalon since have relinquished their parental rights to both of Frankie’s sisters, although paternity test results last year revealed one of the girls was fathered by another man.

Before Frankie’s death, Gonzales had primary custody of the two girls and Frankie, who was born while Villalon was in prison. He promised Child Protective Services workers he would not leave the children alone with Villalon without authorized supervision, according to arrest affidavits. He has told police he thought Villalon was progressing in her fight against drug abuse, and therefore, he deemed it safe to leave them alone with her while he went to work.

Villalon, who previously lost custody of six older children because of neglect and prolonged drug abuse, sparked a frantic search by police, family members and the community in June 2020 after she reported that 2-year-old Frankie disappeared during a family trip to Cameron Park.

She changed her story the next day and led police to Frankie’s body after confessing to slamming Frankie’s head against a wall and placing his body in a closet after he lost consciousness, according to court records. She told police she dumped her son in a trash bin after wrapping his body in 12 trash bags.

An autopsy report revealed the 25-pound toddler died of homicidal violence and suffered blunt force injuries, forehead and scalp contusions, a forehead laceration, numerous contusions to his arms and legs and three broken ribs and a broken right arm that pathologists say occurred about a month before his death.

