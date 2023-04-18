Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Mother of slain Waco boy to plead guilty after district attorney agreed to waive capital murder charge

Laura Villalon, 38, pleads guilty to lesser charge
FILE PHOTOS: Laura Villalon and Frankie Gonzales
FILE PHOTOS: Laura Villalon and Frankie Gonzales(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The mother of Baby Frankie Gonzales, who gave birth to her son in prison, and then reportedly wrapped his battered body in trash bags before throwing him in a trash bin in June 2020, is set to plead guilty May 4, her attorney and court officials confirmed Tuesday.

Laura Villalon, 38, who has been jailed 1,051 days, has agreed to plead guilty to an injury to a child charge with a deadly weapon finding in exchange for a recommendation from the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office that she be sentenced to 50 years in prison.

The deadly weapon finding means prison officials would have to give Villalon credit for serving at least 25 years in prison before she can seek parole.

Villalon, who remains under indictment for capital murder, has a tentative May 15 trial date. However, her attorney, Russ Hunt, said Tuesday the DA’s office has agreed to waive the capital murder charge and Villalon has agreed to accept the 50-year prison sentence.

“It’s an unfortunate situation and I’m sorry Frankie died,” Hunt said.

McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens declined comment Tuesday on Villalon’s plea deal, saying his office does not comment on pending cases.

“We will share our thoughts upon her guilty plea and waiver of appeal,” Tetens said.

Frankie’s father, Lorenzo Gonzales, was sentenced to two concurrent, 10-year prison terms in March after he pleaded guilty to abandoning a child and injury to a child. He also remains under an immigration detainer and is expected to be deported after he serves his prison term, court officials said.

Police arrested Lorenzo Gonzalez (left) in connection to the case of Frankie Gonzalez, a local...
Police arrested Lorenzo Gonzalez (left) in connection to the case of Frankie Gonzalez, a local toddler found dead in a dumpster.(Arrest Photo courtesy McLennan County)

Both Gonzales and Villalon since have relinquished their parental rights to both of Frankie’s sisters, although paternity test results last year revealed one of the girls was fathered by another man.

Before Frankie’s death, Gonzales had primary custody of the two girls and Frankie, who was born while Villalon was in prison. He promised Child Protective Services workers he would not leave the children alone with Villalon without authorized supervision, according to arrest affidavits. He has told police he thought Villalon was progressing in her fight against drug abuse, and therefore, he deemed it safe to leave them alone with her while he went to work.

Villalon, who previously lost custody of six older children because of neglect and prolonged drug abuse, sparked a frantic search by police, family members and the community in June 2020 after she reported that 2-year-old Frankie disappeared during a family trip to Cameron Park.

She changed her story the next day and led police to Frankie’s body after confessing to slamming Frankie’s head against a wall and placing his body in a closet after he lost consciousness, according to court records. She told police she dumped her son in a trash bin after wrapping his body in 12 trash bags.

An autopsy report revealed the 25-pound toddler died of homicidal violence and suffered blunt force injuries, forehead and scalp contusions, a forehead laceration, numerous contusions to his arms and legs and three broken ribs and a broken right arm that pathologists say occurred about a month before his death.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family says Jeremy Stith was last seen May 8 in Morgan.
Authorities confirm remains found are those of missing Central Texas man
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media
An investigation is underway to find out how a 7-foot alligator was found along the Sacramento...
7-foot alligator found along river leads to investigation in Northern California
Abbott Firefighter Howard "Dan" Wright
Abbott firefighter killed after being struck by firetruck along I-35
A McLennan County grand jury indicted Martin Santos DeLeon, 45, (right) and his twin, Matthew...
Waco twins who allegedly sold heroin, meth to undercover agent indicted as habitual criminals

Latest News

Meredith Hutson
‘This saved my life’: Waco woman using weight loss journey to inspire others around the world
Pete Garcia was transferred to the McLennan County Jail on Monday after his arrest on two...
Mexia man named in child sex assault indictment arrested on 30-year-old allegations
KWTX@4: Helping Parkinson's patients regain and retain daily life skills - 4.18.23
KWTX@4: Helping Parkinson's patients regain and retain daily life skills - 4.18.23
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: Damar Hamlin cleared by doctors, a mysterious spiral in the sky and more...
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: Damar Hamlin cleared by doctors, a mysterious spiral in the sky and more - 4.18.23