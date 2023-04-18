Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

New Tennessee Goodwill hoping to reunite family with stuffed bear with late mother’s heartbeat

The folks working in the store are making sure every customer knows to keep an eye out.
New Tazewell Goodwill hoping to reunite family with stuffed bear with late mother’s heartbeat
New Tazewell Goodwill hoping to reunite family with stuffed bear with late mother’s heartbeat(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - The staff at the New Tazewell Goodwill are trying to reunite a family with a special item that was accidentally donated to the store. That item in question: a rainbow Build-a-Bear with a recording of the heartbeat of a young girl’s mother.

WVLT News spoke to a Goodwill representative who said the store has posted a sign asking for anyone who might have purchased the bear to bring it back to the store. Additionally, the folks working in the store are making sure every customer knows to keep an eye out.

The bear has a rainbow pattern and glitter in the fur.

Those with information are being asked to call the store at 865-588-8567.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family says Jeremy Stith was last seen May 8 in Morgan.
Authorities confirm remains found are those of missing Central Texas man
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media
An investigation is underway to find out how a 7-foot alligator was found along the Sacramento...
7-foot alligator found along river leads to investigation in Northern California
Abbott Firefighter Howard "Dan" Wright
Abbott firefighter killed after being struck by firetruck along I-35
A McLennan County grand jury indicted Martin Santos DeLeon, 45, (right) and his twin, Matthew...
Waco twins who allegedly sold heroin, meth to undercover agent indicted as habitual criminals

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a groundbreaking for a new Intel computer chip...
Biden signs executive order to improve access to child care
FILE - Dominion Voting ballot-counting machines are shown at a Torrance County warehouse during...
Jury seated to hear case about Fox’s false election claims
The Houston Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect wanted in a shooting of a...
Houston police release video of suspect in shooting at mechanic shop
FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson...
FDA clears extra COVID booster for some high-risk Americans
LNL: Taxes due TODAY
LNL: Taxes due TODAY