Police identify suspect in shooting near Temple College

Kennedi Elise Green
Kennedi Elise Green(KWTX)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Kennedi Elise Green, 21, of Brusly, Louisiana, remains jailed at the Bell County Jail in Tuesday’s shooting near Temple College that left one person suffering from a gunshot wound, City of Temple Spokeswoman Nohely Mackowiak confirmed to KWTX.

The shooting was reported to police at around 3:40 p.m. and police officers were dispatched to the Temple College University Courtyard Apartments.

The victim was shot in the leg and was transported to a nearby hospital. At the time the Green was at large, Temple police described her as “armed and dangerous,” and warned residents not to approach her.

Online jail records do not yet show a bond amount or charges for Green.

No further information is available.

