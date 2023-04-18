Advertise
One wounded, suspect at large after shooting near Temple College

By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person suffering from a gunshot wound near Temple College, a City of Temple spokeswoman confirmed.

The shooting was reported to police at around 3:40 p.m. and police officers were dispatched to the Temple College University Courtyard Apartments.

The victim was shot in the leg and is being transported to a nearby hospital. Their condition is currently unknown and the suspect is at large, police said.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526- 8477, where callers can report anonymously.

