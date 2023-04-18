Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Roberston County woman charged with murdering her husband

The deadly shooting occurred just before 10 a.m. at a home on Red Rock Road in a rural area northeast of the city of Franklin.
Online jail records show Brittany Albers, 36, was booked in the Robertson County jail at 12:30...
Online jail records show Brittany Albers, 36, was booked in the Robertson County jail at 12:30 Tuesday afternoon.(Mug shot provided by Robertson County Sheriff's Office)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - A Robertson County woman is in custody for allegedly killing her husband Tuesday morning near Franklin.

The deadly shooting occurred just before 10 a.m. at a home on Red Rock Road in a rural area northeast of the city of Franklin.

The victim has been identified as Cody Albers.

Jail records show his wife, Brittany Albers, 36, was booked in the Robertson County jail at 12:30 Tuesday afternoon.

In a release sent to KBTX, the sheriff’s office said Brittany is facing a murder charge.

At this time, it’s unclear what led up to the shooting, but authorities are calling it an isolated incident that remains under investigation.

The couple has several children who were at school when the shooting happened, according to a source close to the family.

As new details are shared we will update this story.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abbott Firefighter Howard "Dan" Wright
Abbott firefighter killed after being struck by firetruck along I-35
A McLennan County grand jury indicted Martin Santos DeLeon, 45, (right) and his twin, Matthew...
Waco twins who allegedly sold heroin, meth to undercover agent indicted as habitual criminals
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media
Family says Jeremy Stith was last seen May 8 in Morgan.
Authorities confirm remains found are those of missing Central Texas man
Drive-by shooting at Top Secret Tattoo shop in Waco
Waco tattoo shop wrongfully targeted in drive-by that left two injured

Latest News

Waco reporter remembers tragic end of Branch Davidian standoff
Waco reporter reflects on the tragic ending of the Branch Davidian standoff
Jasmine Cazares places a hand on her father, Javier, to console him, while he speaks through...
In late night testimonies, relatives of Uvalde victims call on Texas lawmakers to advance gun bill
Waco reporter reflects on the tragic ending of the Branch Davidian standoff
Waco reporter reflects on the tragic ending of the Branch Davidian standoff
Around 6 a.m. on April 19, 1993, FBI agents moved in to end a 51-day standoff with the Branch...
30 Years Ago: FBI moves to end standoff at Mt. Carmel; Davidian leader among dozens killed in blazing inferno
Texas Lawmakers seek to protect patients from surprise bills from ambulance rides
Texas Lawmakers seek to protect patients from surprise bills from ambulance rides