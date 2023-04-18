Roberston County woman charged with murdering her husband

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - A Robertson County woman is in custody for allegedly killing her husband Tuesday morning near Franklin.

The deadly shooting occurred just before 10 a.m. at a home on Red Rock Road in a rural area northeast of the city of Franklin.

The victim has been identified as Cody Albers.

Jail records show his wife, Brittany Albers, 36, was booked in the Robertson County jail at 12:30 Tuesday afternoon.

In a release sent to KBTX, the sheriff’s office said Brittany is facing a murder charge.

At this time, it’s unclear what led up to the shooting, but authorities are calling it an isolated incident that remains under investigation.

The couple has several children who were at school when the shooting happened, according to a source close to the family.

As new details are shared we will update this story.

