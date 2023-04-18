Storm chances going up Thursday!

Did you enjoy Monday’s weather? We hope you did because the sunny skies, relatively calm winds, and near average temperatures are gone until the weekend! Humid air is moving back in and that will lead to low daily rain chances until a cold front sweeps through Friday. The highest rainfall chances on Thursday will come with severe storm chances too. Today’s the transition day into the warmer and more humid airmass. Overnight humidity and cloud coverage has moved in and we could see a few sprinkles east of I-35 to kick off the day. Some sunshine will be present to start off the day but it’ll quickly turn mostly cloudy to overcast and we could even see a few scattered showers during the day too. A few scattered showers may move through late this morning with another chance for scattered rain this afternoon too. Rain won’t be widespread and we’re not expecting severe weather either. The best rain chances will almost entirely stay confined near and east of I-35.

Today’s rain chances drop out of the forecast shortly after sunset and it’ll be a quiet night with mostly cloudy skies hanging around. Gusty south winds today near 30 MPH will keep pulling humidity in and that’ll keep overnight lows in the mid-60s by daybreak Wednesday. Wednesday’s morning clouds should give way to some afternoon sunshine and that’ll boost temperatures into the low 80s. We likely won’t see any rain Wednesday but a stray shower in the morning is possible. A cold front won’t swing through the area until Friday, but the front will be close enough to spark severe storms Thursday afternoon. Widely scattered to numerous showers and storms are expected in the afternoon and strong storms could contain both gusty winds and hail, but there could also be a stray tornado too. Although we don’t want the severe weather, we could for sure use the half-inch to one-inch plus rainfall totals coming with Thursday’s storms, but the best storm chances will be near and east of I-35 in locations that are honestly doing okay drought-wise. Thursday’s severe weather risk is at a level 2.

Severe weather Thursday exits around sunset and we’ll be waiting for Friday’s front to blast through to give us another rain chance. Thursday’s storms should zap a good amount of energy out of the atmosphere, so Friday’s front will bring us scattered showers and likely non-severe storms as it moves through likely around midday. We’ll still keep morning temperatures in the mid-60s, but afternoon highs will settle in the mid-to-upper 70s as the front clears the area and winds shift to come from the north. For mid-April, Friday’s front will be pretty strong and high temperatures will dip over 10° below average this weekend. Highs in the mid-to-upper 60s Saturday and Sunday will be joined by morning lows in the 40s Saturday through Monday.

